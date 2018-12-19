Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 530,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 56.56M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90 billion, down from 57.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 42.27M shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 226,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.40 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.70M, down from 6.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 3.38 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 26.04% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 299.04 million shares or 0.28% more from 298.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Voya Invest Mgmt Llc holds 201,763 shares. State Street holds 18.85M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 838,518 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli & Investment Advisers Incorporated owns 286,636 shares. Lpl Lc accumulated 0% or 38,228 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 76,539 shares. 202,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,425 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh stated it has 15,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 12,000 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 8,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds holds 0.01% or 209,350 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.06% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Another recent and important Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “Genworth Mortgage Insurance Economist Report: First-Time Homebuyers Purchase Most Homes over 9-Month Span since 2005 – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Genworth Financial had 27 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 11. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, November 4 by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 19 by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Hold” on Monday, June 11. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. The stock of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 6. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 17. The company was maintained on Monday, August 10 by Compass Point.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 64.62% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.65 per share. GNW’s profit will be $115.16 million for 4.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 26. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Bank of America. Oppenheimer maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, August 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 23 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Friday, September 21. Bank of America upgraded the shares of T in report on Monday, July 30 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, April 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Independent Research on Tuesday, October 25.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citi: Buy The Dip In AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “AT&Tâ€™s Dividend Yield Inches Toward 7% – Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ready For Takeoff – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Lightning Hasn’t Struck Twice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.89 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.