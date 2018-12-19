Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (GLNG) by 68.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardsley Advisory Partners sold 605,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.65 million, down from 880,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 1.15M shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has risen 2.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 8.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.94 million, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $12.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.83. About 508,374 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Friday, January 26 report. Citigroup initiated Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Thursday, November 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $601 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Thursday, January 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $480.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Goldman Sachs. The company was initiated on Friday, August 26 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 25 report.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: ISRG, GRMN, C – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Is a Smart Pick – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Stocks to Buy That Represent the Future – Investorplace.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Big Corporations Are Investing in Surgical Robots. Should You? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 19.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.07 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $282.08 million for 47.55 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aimz Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 390 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 0.07% stake. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.38% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Comerica Bank reported 28,480 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.50M shares. Brown Advisory has 1.11M shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim And has 0.36% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bremer Trust National Association owns 350 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0.05% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hwg Hldg Ltd Partnership reported 6,826 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va invested in 0.07% or 930 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.11% or 77,227 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. RUBASH MARK J sold $196,000 worth of stock. 862 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $451,170 on Tuesday, July 24. The insider Brogna Salvatore sold 2,652 shares worth $1.48M. SMITH LONNIE M sold $121,509 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Wednesday, November 7. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $4.20 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. Myriam Curet sold $372,706 worth of stock or 712 shares.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golar LNG JV picked to supply future LNG terminal for Croatia – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golar LNG: Results Marred By Accounting But Forward Prospects Promising – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “An Investor’s Guide to Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Golar LNG Rallies 27% In A Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Exchange Stock Talk: J Mintzmyer On Golar LNG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 41 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 1 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) on Friday, August 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 23 by Seaport Global. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Morgan Stanley. ABN Amro upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 3 report. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, December 2 report. The stock of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) earned “Buy” rating by DNB Markets on Friday, July 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 30 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 20 by Cowen & Co.

Ardsley Advisory Partners, which manages about $862.45M and $742.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 50,462 shares to 528,312 shares, valued at $16.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) by 820,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Polarityte Inc.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 227.27% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. GLNG’s profit will be $13.74 million for 38.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -227.27% EPS growth.