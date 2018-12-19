Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 42.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 89,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08 million, down from 209,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 1.41M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Grainger (W W) Inc (GWW) by 82.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 12,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,678 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $958,000, down from 15,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Grainger (W W) Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $283.09. About 290,882 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $942.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 25,627 shares to 236,792 shares, valued at $13.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 29,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $2.58 million activity. Another trade for 8,350 shares valued at $136,105 was made by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Tuesday, September 4. The insider Ortmanns Stefan sold 7,000 shares worth $112,560. $133,214 worth of stock was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, November 30. Monserrat Alvaro also sold $321,081 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUAN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 242.90 million shares or 1.20% less from 245.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Holding reported 64,155 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 141 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication accumulated 10,591 shares or 0% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 913,000 shares. Everett Harris And Ca has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Wealthtrust reported 750 shares stake. Park West Asset Mngmt Lc holds 260,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.21% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 28,852 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 34,123 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Verition Fund Management Ltd Co stated it has 145,350 shares. Marathon Capital accumulated 36,450 shares or 0.24% of the stock. The Iowa-based Principal Financial Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.88M for 20.91 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% negative EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 57,522 shares to 81,744 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 112,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Mtg Cap (NYSE:WMC).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $6.40 million activity. ANDERSON BRIAN P sold 1,000 shares worth $360,177. Shares for $5.52 million were sold by HOWARD JOHN L.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 EPS, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63M for 19.77 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.