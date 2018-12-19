Riverpoint Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc sold 65,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.91% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 212,594 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.62M, down from 278,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 505,387 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 52.13% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 0.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 5,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,981 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.42 million, down from 578,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.24. About 373,031 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has declined 2.67% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board of Directors Authorizes $500 Million of Additional Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 6,797 shares to 70,048 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 174,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,952 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

Among 19 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Hexcel had 52 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 24. Cowen & Co maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Tuesday, September 12. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $57.0 target. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 5 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, August 18. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, December 13. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 4 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 28 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 25.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.7 per share. HXL’s profit will be $68.87 million for 18.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HXL shares while 109 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 74.84 million shares or 2.11% less from 76.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 7,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.07% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 658,503 shares. 1.16 million are held by Ingalls And Snyder Llc. Franklin Resource Incorporated has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Cap Ca accumulated 600 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 95 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.51M shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 10,950 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 204,887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 463,736 are owned by Kames Cap Public Ltd Company. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 261,507 shares. Harvey Cap Management Incorporated holds 4,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 0.16% or 445,700 shares in its portfolio. 16,833 were accumulated by M&T Natl Bank Corporation.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “3 Undervalued-Predictable Aerospace Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Materialize – GuruFocus.com” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hexcel Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hexcel Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2018. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Robert Karr’s Joho Capital Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel down 6% post Q3 results; narrowed guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Mellanox (MLNX) Stock Could Be a Potential Winner – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): Moving Average Crossover Alert – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mellanox Continues To Crush Estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox Technologies: Good Results And Activist Interest Will Accelerate Gains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 19, 2018.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 91.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $49.24M for 25.19 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,717 shares to 68,190 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $62.91 million activity. $249,000 worth of stock was sold by Kagan Michael on Monday, August 27. Starboard Value LP also sold $29.31 million worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) on Monday, July 9. Sultzbaugh Marc sold $850,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 4,617 shares were sold by WEATHERFORD CLIFTON THOMAS, worth $387,366 on Friday, July 20. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider Johnson Amal M sold $514,260. 344,677 shares were sold by STARBOARD LEADERS FUND LP, worth $29.31M.