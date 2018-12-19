Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 1.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 255,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 21.01M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 21.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 1.11M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has risen 21.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER STARTS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER WOODS CROSS TO RUN AT REDUCED RATES FOR 2Q; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,077 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.79M, up from 112,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 11.65M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. $3.30M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11. 28,000 shares were sold by Tan Irving, worth $1.36M. Another trade for 63,050 shares valued at $3.00 million was made by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by WEST STEVEN M. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 22 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $49.0 target. On Friday, January 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 15. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 1 by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 8 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $92,429 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold HFC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 138.53 million shares or 6.99% less from 148.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 145.71% or $1.02 from last year’s $0.7 per share. HFC’s profit will be $297.26 million for 7.72 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2559.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 498,945 shares to 3.41M shares, valued at $275.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 280,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).