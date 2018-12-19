Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.13 million, up from 91,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.55. About 12.20 million shares traded or 39.87% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 28/03/2018 – WALMART – ONE FORMAL BUSINESS MEETING FOR SHAREHOLDERS ON MAY 30; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking – The Globe and Mail; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: Exclusive: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 24/04/2018 – Walmart and Fox News, Dominating Consumer Conversations, Named Most Talked About Brands

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 4,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,243 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.33M, up from 147,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 3.76M shares traded or 11.95% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3,488 shares to 9,525 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 36,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,696 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Why one council member voted no on $17.1M in incentives for Honeywell HQ – Charlotte Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Mortgage company to invest $24M, create 1,000 jobs in Lancaster County – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Honeywell bringing HQ to Charlotte following incentives bill passage – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charlotte pegged as a hot spot for tech hiring in 2019 – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bragg Fin Advsrs invested in 39,987 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.47% or 9,500 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 187,694 shares stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp has 0.74% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 450,315 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.99% or 314,015 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 333 shares stake. Donaldson Cap Management Llc accumulated 3.09% or 213,136 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 1.77M shares. New York-based Intll Group Inc has invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Prudential Public Limited Com owns 1.35M shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.55% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 766,949 shares.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Mikkilineni Krishna also sold $4.06 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares. 13,400 shares valued at $1.94M were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $481.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 14,102 shares to 30,476 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.