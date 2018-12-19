Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 10.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 225,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.78M, down from 252,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $368.44. About 778,933 shares traded or 44.25% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,749 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.45M, down from 35,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 3.68M shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, October 20. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 25 report. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, January 22. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 8. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17200 target in Monday, April 30 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 26 by Oppenheimer. Argus Research maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 21. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $118 target.

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80M and $296.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5,971 shares to 138,222 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,037 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Shares for $4.06 million were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. Another trade for 9,996 shares valued at $1.59M was made by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27. Shares for $590,923 were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 17.72 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Wexford Cap LP has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,625 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com reported 8,012 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.24% or 315,698 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0.01% or 576 shares. Argi Serv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rampart Inv Lc invested in 0.54% or 8,528 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 33,283 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.90M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,041 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc invested in 124,354 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wendell David Incorporated reported 23,410 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 869,298 shares stake. Moreover, Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 56,273 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $4.73 million activity. $124,079 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) was sold by Meyers Charles J on Monday, July 16. The insider Lee Yau Tat sold $1.07M. Campbell Michael Earl also sold $108,310 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares.