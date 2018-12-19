First Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 26.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Pacific Advisors Llc sold 579,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $168.59 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 4.73M shares traded or 27.50% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (Put) (HUN) by 46.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 43,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37M, down from 93,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 3.59 million shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 38.58% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $112.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 27,729 shares to 33,729 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Among 17 analysts covering Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Huntsman Corporation had 55 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Jefferies. On Monday, October 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 6 by Alembic. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 28 by Nomura. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 19. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, September 29 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Thursday, September 28 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 30.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. HUN’s profit will be $140.56M for 7.80 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.76% negative EPS growth.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $812,830 activity. 25,000 Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) shares with value of $497,500 were bought by Huntsman Peter R. Douglas Sean bought $46,800 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Thursday, December 6. Shares for $172,044 were sold by Aggarwal Rohit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 175.95 million shares or 0.20% less from 176.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 13.81 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

First Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.26 billion and $13.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 37,208 shares to 13.09 million shares, valued at $696.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Adr.

Among 39 analysts covering American Express Company (NYSE:AXP), 15 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. American Express Company had 135 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, January 25 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $87 target in Friday, April 21 report. On Tuesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Sell” rating and $84.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of AXP in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXP in report on Wednesday, June 14 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 11 by Wood. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, October 19. DA Davidson initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, January 13 with “Neutral” rating.