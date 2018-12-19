Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 550,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.47M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $134.36. About 3.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,208 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.86 million, down from 67,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 3.98M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nbt Bank N A Ny reported 0.84% stake. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated accumulated 164,820 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bragg Advsr stated it has 36,316 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 91,456 shares. Parsec Financial Management reported 7,287 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,700 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 10,696 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dillon Associates has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,575 shares. 6,870 are owned by Bluefin Trading Lc. Oxbow Advisors Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 555,127 are held by Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 92,383 shares.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 18. Credit Suisse maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, March 31 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $160 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $503.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,512 shares to 58,110 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. 4,311 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $495,846 were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. The insider WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722. 1,000 shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W, worth $114,673. $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 11,451 shares valued at $1.67 million was sold by Gherson Diane J.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “IBM, Goldcorp seek gold with Watson-based mining product – New York Business Journal” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “IBM exec named CEO at ratings purveyor Nielsen – New York Business Journal” published on November 21, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “IBM Elects Martha E. Pollack to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Better Buys Than IBM Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Raises Cash Ahead of Megadeal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42B for 6.13 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 20,531 were reported by Qs Ltd. Columbus Hill Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 6,165 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Lc invested in 2,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,201 were accumulated by Homrich Berg. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 188,487 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.55% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 32,730 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated holds 52,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 1,360 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 41,289 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0.17% stake. First Citizens State Bank And reported 21,531 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp invested in 218,657 shares or 0.25% of the stock. North Star Invest Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 576 shares. Security National Tru reported 10,910 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $7.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 125,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $33.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 215,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Salesforce.com had 274 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CRM in report on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, November 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by FBN Securities. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CRM in report on Thursday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 19. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105.0 target in Friday, October 27 report.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.com: What Else Did You Expect? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Great Stocks for Your IRA – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CRM Earnings, AMD and PZZA – Investorplace.com” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Knocks It Out Of The Park – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.