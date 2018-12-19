Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 2,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,130 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74 million, down from 45,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 47.25M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 04/04/2018 – Apple chip supplier ASE vows to grow as ‘big keep getting bigger’; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 78.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,132 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03M, up from 4,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.9. About 617,065 shares traded or 9.93% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 22.67% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.67% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING

Among 11 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $15.75 million activity. HENDERSON REBECCA M also sold $682,992 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares. $2.84M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was sold by Studer Jacqueline. The insider AYERS JONATHAN W sold 30,000 shares worth $7.37M. TWIGGE GIOVANI also sold $2.76M worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, August 21.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,005 shares to 89,889 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IDXX shares while 207 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $320.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,590 shares to 26,699 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

