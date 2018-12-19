Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (PODD) by 21.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 201,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 723,660 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $76.67M, down from 925,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 248,969 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 20.02% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Commercial Partnerships to Support its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Insulet Establishes Two Significant Comml Partnerships to Support Its European Expansion; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIPS TO SUPPORT EUROPEAN EXPANSION

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (LPT) by 5.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 9,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 159,334 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.73M, down from 169,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 400,289 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 3.52% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. LPT’s profit will be $95.34M for 17.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutns (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 74,174 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $46.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc Com (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Among 11 analysts covering Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Liberty Property Trust had 29 analyst reports since October 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, April 27. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, March 2. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LPT in report on Thursday, March 23 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Monday, January 22. Sandler O’Neill maintained Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) rating on Wednesday, February 7. Sandler O’Neill has “Hold” rating and $43.0 target. The stock of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, October 26 report. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, December 15 to “Sell”. The stock of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold PODD shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 62.28 million shares or 2.48% more from 60.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 7.13M shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% or 10,800 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has invested 1.97% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Jpmorgan Chase has 0.02% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 743,349 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 89,892 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kopp Inv Advisors Lc holds 37,072 shares. C Gru Incorporated A S stated it has 35,215 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 119,237 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,830 shares. Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). American Grp has invested 0% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 2,079 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 6,890 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Com holds 504,850 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $1.34 million activity. $100,090 worth of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) was sold by Petrovic Shacey on Tuesday, September 4. $434,113 worth of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) shares were sold by Spears Michael P. $491,546 worth of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) was sold by Colleran David on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 22 analysts covering Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Insulet Corporation had 62 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $75 target in Monday, November 20 report. Empire initiated Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) on Thursday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Northland Capital maintained the shares of PODD in report on Friday, November 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 4 by Jefferies. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of PODD in report on Thursday, October 12 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85.0 target in Friday, January 12 report. On Thursday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

