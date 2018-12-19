Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 482.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 18,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.39 million, up from 3,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.64. About 2.89 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 45.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 7,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,860 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $526,000, down from 16,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.73. About 1.51M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 23.19% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush initiated it with “Hold” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, August 3 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 14 by Drexel Hamilton. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 22 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, April 4. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, November 26 with “Hold”. Standpoint Research upgraded International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, July 19 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,426 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advisors. Seabridge Investment Ltd Llc invested in 3% or 77,595 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 354,029 shares or 2.61% of the stock. American National Ins Com Tx owns 16,962 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Davy Asset Management Ltd holds 1.1% or 25,418 shares. Greylin Mangement stated it has 198,203 shares or 6.46% of all its holdings. Richard C Young And invested in 0.9% or 31,273 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Whittier, a California-based fund reported 76,084 shares. Lbmc Ltd has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hl Financial Svcs Lc reported 0.95% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natl Asset Management holds 9,720 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alta Management Ltd Com invested in 0.09% or 10,493 shares.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by OWENS JAMES W. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 11,451 shares valued at $1.67 million was sold by Gherson Diane J. 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 65 investors sold LVS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 278.58 million shares or 4.69% less from 292.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Schwab Charles Investment has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 783,775 were accumulated by Asset Management One. Putnam Invs Llc reported 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 2,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 55,030 were reported by Oakwood Cap Mngmt Llc Ca. Perkins Coie Co owns 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 450 shares. Raymond James Na holds 5,781 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca reported 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hengehold Cap Ltd Co accumulated 4,050 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 19,506 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,385 were reported by Laurion Cap Mgmt L P. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 126 shares. New York-based Two Sigma Secs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 219,638 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Among 25 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Las Vegas Sands had 76 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Gabelli on Tuesday, October 27 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, October 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 21. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Thursday, January 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $88.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 3. Deutsche Bank maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Wednesday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, January 26. Nomura maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Thursday, October 26. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $57 target.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.06 million activity.