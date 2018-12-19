Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (IP) by 61.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,225 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, up from 58,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 1.78 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc Com (EHTH) by 389.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 366,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 461,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.04 million, up from 94,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 182,622 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 86.51% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 86.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1.03M were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested 0.81% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation reported 412,561 shares stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 930 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Bankshares Communications holds 0.41% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 9,834 shares. 134,600 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt owns 16,552 shares. 5,066 are owned by Heartland Advisors Inc. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.54M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 182,421 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.13% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 36,626 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc has 0.19% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 84,463 are held by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. 4,870 were reported by Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.69 million activity. 17,000 shares valued at $893,088 were sold by Nicholls Timothy S on Tuesday, August 28. $542,049 worth of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) shares were sold by Ribieras JeanMichel.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Tuesday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $49 target. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by Jefferies. On Friday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, January 20 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 3 report. Bank of America upgraded the shares of IP in report on Tuesday, January 2 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Wednesday, July 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research.

Among 9 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. eHealth had 23 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rating on Wednesday, July 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $2000 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, March 1. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 30 report. Craig Hallum upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, April 29 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 24. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 10 by Zacks.

