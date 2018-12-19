Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 18,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,879 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97M, down from 254,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 2.10 million shares traded or 146.32% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 77.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 35,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,509 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $194,000, down from 46,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.12% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 18.49% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – IRWD SEES 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COS. POST SEPARATION; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARISSA CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ironwood Pharma to split into two entities; shares down 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Look Under The Hood: FTXH Has 35% Upside – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bearish On Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), Lowers Linzess Sales Estimate – Benzinga” on May 09, 2018. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NTNX, IRWD, GMED – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) CEO Peter Hecht on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $9.06 million activity. The insider MCCOURT Thomas A sold $600,000. $583,632 worth of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares were sold by Gilbert Halley E. Another trade for 1,358 shares valued at $16,038 was sold by Consylman Gina. Shares for $38,200 were sold by OLANOFF LAWRENCE S on Wednesday, September 5. McHugh Julie sold 1,500 shares worth $18,690.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.14 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.16% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD), 4 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had 49 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rating on Friday, January 5. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $15.0 target. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, July 15 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 6 by Mizuho. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of IRWD in report on Wednesday, November 7 to “Underweight” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on Friday, July 21 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, October 10. Mizuho downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on Wednesday, December 6 to “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of IRWD in report on Thursday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 9.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 101,934 shares to 120,980 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 8,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold IRWD shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 142.30 million shares or 2.72% less from 146.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pictet Asset accumulated 1.03 million shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 6.19 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 14,842 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0% or 13,094 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Holdings Incorporated accumulated 51,008 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 7,891 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Strs Ohio owns 3,800 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 10,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Management Limited reported 0.01% stake. American Grp accumulated 91,906 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 131,858 shares.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $377,850 was sold by Selvidge Jeff R. 5,000 shares were sold by May Douglas J, worth $343,467 on Thursday, September 20. Korner Lisa J sold $581,368 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Mgmt Company holds 0.24% or 12,038 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.04% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co stated it has 100,243 shares. 8,600 are held by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd. Sterling Capital Ltd Com accumulated 4,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Solaris Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 1.85% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 16,400 shares. Northern invested in 173,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Cap Limited Liability accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 512,500 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 0% or 3,457 shares. Fiera invested in 49,396 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Co holds 479,786 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Lc accumulated 0.42% or 310,929 shares. Washington Trust State Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.43 million for 12.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 6 by UBS. As per Wednesday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 5. Barclays Capital maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Friday, February 2. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $76 target. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Underperform” on Thursday, March 17. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 4 by Raymond James. Macquarie Research initiated the shares of MMP in report on Friday, April 21 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 16 by DA Davidson. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

