Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 75.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 6,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,077 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.70M, up from 8,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.98. About 22.01 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR IMPACT TO BE ABOUT $1.2 BLN AS A RESULT OF ADOPTION OF SEVERAL NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 71.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 357,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 857,722 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.31M, up from 500,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 303,246 shares traded. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 46.14% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $26.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,584 shares to 253,728 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $657.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,680 shares to 37,823 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,540 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

