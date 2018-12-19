Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,214 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.76M, down from 450,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.10 million shares traded or 68.11% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC KPTI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 10,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 75,256 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.80M, down from 85,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.25 million shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $125,281 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Friday, October 19.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, January 15. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, January 18 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, January 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Vetr on Tuesday, September 1 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, July 17. On Friday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 13 report.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Chase plans to open 18 local branches over next year – Boston Business Journal” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Private Bank expands operations in Benelux, Nordic region – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan (JPM) Asset Management, 8minutenergy Renewables and Upper Bay Form JV with Over $200M in Committed Investment Capital to Support Solar Projects – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Barlcays fined millions for CEO’s attempts to unmask whistleblower – New York Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Asset Management Launches Two New Active Fixed-Income ETFs: JAGG and JIGB – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.8% or 4.82 million shares. Highlander Capital Llc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hanseatic Management Ser holds 0.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 657 shares. Chatham Capital Gp has 9,710 shares. Bridges Mgmt reported 216,021 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Management owns 68,413 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Saturna Cap reported 16,567 shares stake. Skba Cap Management Lc accumulated 145,532 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 121,609 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,054 shares. Central Secs Corp reported 180,000 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Limited reported 98,021 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 4.29M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Lc holds 458,649 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.13M shares or 3.8% of the stock.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 8,400 shares to 19,295 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullinan Associates reported 105,601 shares stake. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt reported 1.83% stake. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Park Oh stated it has 90,238 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bangor Natl Bank owns 16,639 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% or 167,176 shares. Ls Inv Llc has 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 172,338 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 503 shares. 23,030 are held by Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 1% or 28,144 shares. 87,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Kessler Investment Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 112 shares in its portfolio. 11,017 were accumulated by Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Maverick Cap Limited holds 5.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3.55M shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of stock or 140,638 shares. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9. Parker Mary Jayne sold $3.44 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, October 3.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, FedEx, Macy’s, Yum Brands: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 17 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Will Break The Global Box Office Record In 2019 With Its Strongest Ever Movie Lineup – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Disney Stock Is Still One of the Happiest Places on Wall Street – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “High-speed rail for Disney World? Brightline may have train station there along Orlando-to-Tampa route – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $709.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (THD) by 5,159 shares to 9,207 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 29. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, October 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 14. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 7 by Bernstein. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $9000 target. Jefferies maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, July 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 13. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 11 with “Market Perform”.