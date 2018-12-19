Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Kohls Corp Com (KSS) by 27.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 51,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,885 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.06 million, down from 186,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 3.97M shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 30.59% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 70,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.54B, up from 70,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $127.59. About 18.43M shares traded or 107.30% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 5,045 shares to 191,461 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 54,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc Com (NYSE:TER).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $6.10 million activity. STREETER STEPHANIE A also sold $389,244 worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, September 5. Chawla Sona also sold $746,900 worth of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider SCHEPP RICHARD D sold $1.76 million.

Among 32 analysts covering Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS), 14 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s Corporation had 126 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66.0 target in Tuesday, January 9 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of KSS in report on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, September 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 13. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 18. Gordon Haskett initiated Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Tuesday, May 9. Gordon Haskett has “Reduce” rating and $35 target. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 9 by Telsey Advisory Group. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, March 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold KSS shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 167.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 169.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 408,181 shares. Laffer Invests reported 49,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 664,187 shares. Johnson Financial Gru invested in 0.07% or 9,093 shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.13% or 366,767 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation accumulated 445,700 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 7,627 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 3,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The accumulated 0.01% or 168,256 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 20,687 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd has 263,263 shares. Laurion Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt reported 1.27M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “J.C. Penney Is Looking More and More Like Sears – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Earnings And Holidays May Not Help Retail – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Kohl’s, Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters Trail E-Commerce on Cyber Monday – TheStreet Tech” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail sector hammered after earnings dump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.15 earnings per share, up 14.97% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.87 per share. KSS’s profit will be $355.03 million for 7.17 P/E if the $2.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rnc Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 229,488 shares. Pinnacle Financial owns 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 99,706 shares. Somerset Tru holds 2.27% or 33,227 shares. Schwartz Counsel reported 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson & Doremus Inv Management stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 1.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). City Communication holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 35,668 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd holds 5,961 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 7.29 million are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 640,260 shares. Rothschild & Company Asset Us Inc owns 552,735 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lakeview Ptnrs Lc holds 1.17% or 12,930 shares in its portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 14 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 16 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 20. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, July 20. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Thursday, August 4. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $119 target.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Indian regulator “considering” inquiry into J&J’s baby powder – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility elevated as shares continue to trend lower – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Duato Joaquin. The insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41 million. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. The insider Kapusta Ronald A sold $1.23M. Shares for $268,731 were bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $256.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 661 shares to 18,322 shares, valued at $1.26 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,550 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Ltd F (NYSE:CB).