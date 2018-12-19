Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) by 13.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 23,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,377 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.12M, down from 172,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 458,254 shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has declined 41.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 9,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88M, up from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 990,051 shares traded or 27.59% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice

Among 8 analysts covering SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SEI Investments had 28 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 26 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of SEIC in report on Monday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, February 26. Wood upgraded SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) rating on Wednesday, April 6. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Tuesday, April 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) rating on Friday, November 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $66.0 target. Wood maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 3 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 21,554 were reported by Cap Impact Advsr Lc. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership holds 5,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 289,684 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc holds 0.31% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 13,163 shares. Bright Rock Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 28,300 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 29,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). 55,678 are held by Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Btim has 0.15% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). State Common Retirement Fund owns 464,904 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,700 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.07% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Incorporated accumulated 798,093 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership invested in 577,050 shares.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65M and $263.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,725 shares to 15,390 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $26.85 million activity. The insider WEST ALFRED P JR sold 96,767 shares worth $5.16M. On Wednesday, September 12 Ujobai Joseph P sold $940,800 worth of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 15,000 shares.

More notable recent SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Financial Advisors Expect Market Downturn in 2019, According to SEI New Year’s Resolutions Survey – PRNewswire” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) – SEI Investments Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is SEI (SEIC) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SEI Investments declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is SEI Investments (SEIC) Down 5.3% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2018.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $202,561 activity. 1,175 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) shares with value of $99,773 were bought by North John F.

Among 13 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lithia Motors had 29 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global given on Wednesday, June 14. The stock of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Stephens. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. On Monday, April 11 the stock rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 13 report. Jefferies maintained Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) on Friday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of LAD in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 28 by Jefferies.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,839 shares to 113,372 shares, valued at $15.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold LAD shares while 76 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 24.10 million shares or 0.08% more from 24.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old National Bank & Trust In has 3,250 shares. 6,927 are owned by Brinker Capital. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 661 shares. 35,109 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 14,601 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiera Corporation reported 207,610 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt Company reported 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 22,615 were reported by Indexiq Advsr Lc. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 606,370 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 176,598 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 4,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Vanguard reported 2.32 million shares. Assetmark holds 641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 7.91% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.15 per share. LAD’s profit will be $54.59 million for 7.60 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.02% negative EPS growth.