American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Logmein (LOGM) by 15066.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 299,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 301,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.89 million, up from 1,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 499,320 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.30M, up from 189,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $180.41. About 1.02M shares traded or 36.37% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN

More important recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Monday, September 19. The company was initiated on Friday, April 15 by Compass Point. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $211 target in Friday, February 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, December 11. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FLT in report on Friday, August 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 10 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,310 shares to 328,885 shares, valued at $45.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,830 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0.07% or 286,100 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 865 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% or 42,972 shares. Thornburg Inv reported 110,364 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 36,504 shares. Bamco Inc reported 357,693 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 29,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 6,110 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Crestwood Capital Mngmt LP holds 4.76% or 40,035 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 13,286 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 306,295 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.21% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Llc reported 0.2% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 27 to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by TheStreet to “Hold” on Tuesday, August 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was downgraded by Pacific Crest. On Thursday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Strong-Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 24 report.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,685 shares to 56,693 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) by 23,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,028 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $5.06 million activity.