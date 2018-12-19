Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 37.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $175.31 million, up from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 9.61M shares traded or 32.94% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 18.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) by 19.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.32 million, down from 16,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Loxo Oncology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 756,431 shares traded or 123.20% up from the average. Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) has risen 70.01% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LOXO News: 26/03/2018 – BAYER: TO MAKE EU MARKETING SUBMISSION FOR LAROTRECTINIB IN ’18; 16/05/2018 – Loxo Oncology’s targeted RET drug shows promise in early trial; 26/03/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION IN U.S. FOR LAROTRECTINIB FOR TREATMENT OF TRK FUSION CANCER; 16/05/2018 – LOXO-292 OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 69 PERCENT IN LUNG AND PAPILLARY THYROID TUMORS – PRELIMINARY DATA; 16/05/2018 – Loxo Oncology Announces Details of LOXO-292 Clinical Data Presentations at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 16/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY’S LOXO-292 DEMONSTRATES SIGNIFICANT TUMOR SHRINKAGE IN VARIETY OF CANCERS WITH RET FUSION – STUDY; 08/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $1.22; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Announces Completion of Rolling Submission of New Drug Application in the U.S. for Larotrectinib for the Treatment of TRK

Analysts await Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-1.12 EPS, down 62.32% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.69 per share. After $-0.89 actual EPS reported by Loxo Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Loxo Oncology Inc had 53 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, November 16 with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102.0 target in Wednesday, December 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 8 by Jefferies. IFS Securities downgraded the shares of LOXO in report on Tuesday, June 5 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 5. The stock of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, January 18. Citigroup initiated the shares of LOXO in report on Friday, January 15 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of LOXO in report on Monday, June 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold LOXO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 28.29 million shares or 1.18% less from 28.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Service Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) for 2,911 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc has 12,360 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 355,931 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) for 574,136 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.02% in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO). Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) for 2,324 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru, Japan-based fund reported 165 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 2.27M shares. One Trading Lp owns 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sands Capital Management Ltd Company reported 1.84 million shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Citigroup owns 6,286 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 18 selling transactions for $278.71 million activity. Shares for $2.95 million were sold by Bilenker Joshua H.. 10,000 Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) shares with value of $1.66 million were sold by Van Naarden Jacob. Burstein Jennifer sold 2,500 shares worth $338,875. AISLING CAPITAL III LP also sold $251.20 million worth of Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) shares. Naider Avi Z. bought 725 shares worth $100,716.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $672.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 42,495 shares to 65,136 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 45,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Iradimed Corp. (NASDAQ:IRMD).

Among 16 analysts covering ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ConAgra Foods had 58 analyst reports since September 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bernstein on Thursday, December 14 to “Hold”. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CAG in report on Monday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 24. On Monday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 6 by JP Morgan. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, October 19. Credit Suisse maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, December 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold CAG shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 327.55 million shares or 8.11% more from 302.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 3.82 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 107,872 shares. 26,902 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Monetary Management Group Inc Inc holds 4,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 6,355 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. The Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Commonwealth Bank Of reported 59,563 shares stake. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 48,897 shares in its portfolio. Twin Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,450 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 16,418 shares. Moreover, Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.27% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 17,082 shares. Numerixs Incorporated has 39,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 2,057 shares. Bartlett & Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since June 29, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.97 million activity. Batcheler Colleen sold $819,000 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,836 shares valued at $99,969 was made by MARBERGER DAVID S on Friday, October 12. The insider BROWN THOMAS K bought $249,993. GOLDSTONE STEVEN F sold $2.59M worth of stock. The insider Connolly Sean bought 14,184 shares worth $499,986.

Jana Partners Llc, which manages about $11.37B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 1.16 million shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $76.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 357,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,560 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.