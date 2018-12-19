Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.34M, down from 285,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 757,254 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 22.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 7.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 12,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,644 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.08M, up from 162,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.32. About 1.22 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Nucor quarterly revenue rises 15.6 pct; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 20/04/2018 – mCig’s Subsidiary, Grow Contractors Inc., Announces it has Secured an Exclusive Management Contract in Sacramento, CA, Paving the Way to an Expanded Presence in the State; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Mills Segment Earnings Improved Vs 4Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.48, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MAC shares while 119 reduced holdings.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.77 million activity. Another trade for 105,574 shares valued at $5.26M was sold by COPPOLA ARTHUR M.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $258.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 50,000 shares to 392,500 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 1.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.13 per share. MAC’s profit will be $168.24M for 9.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.69 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $14,984 was sold by HAYNES VICTORIA F. Another trade for 53,483 shares valued at $3.66M was sold by Utermark D. Chad. 14,607 shares valued at $996,928 were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J on Tuesday, July 24. Another trade for 74,244 shares valued at $4.94 million was sold by HALL LADD R. $2.66 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was sold by Stratman Robert J on Monday, July 23. On Monday, July 23 Sumoski David A sold $3.42 million worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 51,238 shares.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $699.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 1,472 shares to 12,906 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,400 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

