Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 94.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 34,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,199 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.50M, up from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 958,844 shares traded or 12.40% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.47 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 3.05 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 11/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evergreen Ltd Liability owns 95,406 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc holds 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 4,190 shares. Hl Ser Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,836 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 2.06M shares. 12,946 are owned by Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 30 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Co Ny stated it has 3,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns accumulated 43,716 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 3,550 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation has invested 2.9% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bush Odonnell Invest Advisors Inc holds 0.37% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 3,569 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp accumulated 66,698 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 14,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.38% or 187,246 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Lp has 3.31% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3.90 million shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,637 shares to 5,241 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,961 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. The insider Selvidge Jeff R sold 5,500 shares worth $377,850. May Douglas J had sold 5,000 shares worth $343,467. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $581,368 was sold by Korner Lisa J.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, July 10 report. DA Davidson initiated Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Monday, November 16. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, July 23. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Saturday, August 8. The rating was downgraded by Wunderlich on Monday, April 4 to “Hold”. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Credit Suisse downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Friday, February 5. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, May 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Wednesday, November 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Investors Ltd holds 376,747 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc has invested 0.46% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cadence Bancshares Na holds 6,315 shares. Prudential Finance Inc owns 2.68 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 48,595 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.2% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Spinnaker Trust owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,329 shares. 1,361 are held by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Dock Street Asset has 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,853 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.06% or 13,166 shares. C Group Holdg A S has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 19,531 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.12% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).