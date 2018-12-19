Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) by 22.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.05M, down from 9,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.11. About 686,935 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (MGA) by 12.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 72,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 637,956 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.49 million, up from 565,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna International Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.75. About 483,502 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 54,730 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $33.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 16,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 999,309 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Brings Innovative Vehicle Access Technologies to China With New Mechatronics Engineering Center – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magna: The Future Of Cars Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sumitomo Chemical: Under-The-Radar Stock With Plenty Of Promise – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magna International Keeps Snacking On Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Magna International had 65 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, March 17 by Morgan Stanley. TD Securities maintained Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) rating on Monday, October 16. TD Securities has “Buy” rating and $56.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, November 6, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 22 report. The rating was downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” on Friday, January 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, August 13 report. The stock of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, November 9.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $889.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15,008 shares to 22,386 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc accumulated 56,758 shares or 0.5% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 74,599 shares. 2,024 are owned by Beese Fulmer Invest Management. Palo Cap Inc has invested 0.41% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 2.24% or 88,000 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust accumulated 10 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 19,017 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 15.93M shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv owns 87 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 27,442 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 388 shares. Century has invested 0.32% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Lloyds Banking Gp Public Limited has 0.21% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 119 shares. Rampart Management owns 5,266 shares. 1,097 are held by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by Jefferies. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Raymond James. DA Davidson upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Tuesday, August 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $167 target. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 19. As per Friday, February 3, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 13 by CLSA. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, August 21. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, September 9.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $57.58 million activity. MOSS SARA E sold $1.62M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, November 7. 12,898 shares valued at $1.82 million were sold by Haney Carl P. on Thursday, November 8. $2.10M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Monday, December 3. The insider Freda Fabrizio sold 19,077 shares worth $2.69M. The insider BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE sold 1,238 shares worth $168,244. Another trade for 17,296 shares valued at $2.39 million was made by Demsey John on Friday, September 7.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.54M for 21.73 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.