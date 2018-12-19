Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 8.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.37 million, down from 100,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 159,272 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has declined 1.65% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Healogics, Inc. Names Allan Woodward, MBA as New Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Sell L’Orange to Woodward for EUR700 Mln; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 2.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 83,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.99 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $394.46 million, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $106.65. About 1.36M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Capital Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott International Property; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 21/05/2018 – Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces The Next Chapter In Its Rich Legacy

Since August 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $4.48 million activity. The insider Weber Robert F Jr sold 9,135 shares worth $731,632. PETROVICH MARY L had sold 3,800 shares worth $303,161. On Thursday, August 2 RULSEH JAMES R sold $325,198 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 4,112 shares. 2,125 shares were sold by Sega Ronald M, worth $178,606. Fawzy Christopher sold $255,000 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Monday, December 3.

Among 12 analysts covering Woodward Governor (NASDAQ:WWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Woodward Governor had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) rating on Monday, August 14. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $8000 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of WWD in report on Monday, April 23 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, September 14 the stock rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 11 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 24. Cowen & Co maintained Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) rating on Thursday, October 19. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $62.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 17. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, December 11. As per Friday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Monday, December 10 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Woodward Announces Completion of L’Orange Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WWD Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Woodward (WWD) Down 8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Schedules Investor and Analyst Conference Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 39.62% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.53 per share. WWD’s profit will be $45.72 million for 24.52 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.76% negative EPS growth.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $324.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 59,878 shares to 117,271 shares, valued at $20.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 81 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 0.54% less from 44.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 161,883 shares. Zacks Management accumulated 62,957 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 596,968 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc reported 212,508 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Boothbay Fund Management Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 55,904 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.01% or 706,910 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi reported 1.28M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 32,334 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt reported 17,135 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Hexavest Inc reported 2,530 shares.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Appoints Daniel O’Day as New CEO – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2018: MAR,CULP,ELY – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boeing Hikes Dividend by 20%, Raises Share Repurchase Value – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Allstate (ALL) November Cat Loss Mar Q4 Growth Prospects? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Metropolitan Life holds 0.15% or 56,381 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 19,692 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Co invested in 17,055 shares or 0.07% of the stock. West Coast Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,948 shares. 435,243 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd. 57,694 were accumulated by First Republic Investment. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.21% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Twin Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 46,350 shares. Moors Cabot holds 2,578 shares. Fiera Corp accumulated 6,498 shares. invested in 8.33 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 40,487 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Peoples Financial Ser reported 196 shares.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.59M for 19.04 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $389.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 19,322 shares to 431,675 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ddr Corp by 28,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.