Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 54.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 81,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,045 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.88 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 8.79 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 04/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link Singapore Maritime Forum Apr 24; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 147.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03 billion for 8.32 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Iberia Capital Partners on Monday, September 21 to “Underperform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, September 16 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 26 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, September 27 report. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 5. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, October 19. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 12 with “Hold”.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63,549 shares to 65,093 shares, valued at $14.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 48,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swedbank owns 2.09 million shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 195,593 shares. 1.42 million are held by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.7% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 1.94 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited invested in 5.68 million shares or 0.35% of the stock. Bell Fincl Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 21,233 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.77M shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 1.32M shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 51,753 shares. 3,933 are held by Northside Cap Llc. Altavista Wealth Management Inc owns 3,693 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amer Century Companies Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 147,300 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc National Bank Usa reported 0.05% stake. Rfg Advisory Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.14% or 2,377 shares. Redwood Invests Lc stated it has 66,910 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 433,314 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 5.34 million shares. New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Green Square Limited Co holds 0.21% or 6,599 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd invested in 2.67M shares. Moreover, Hendershot Invs Inc has 1.56% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.67% or 1.26 million shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.68% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pennsylvania has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hap Trading Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, First Interstate National Bank has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

