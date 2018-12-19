Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 2.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 3,896 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $542,000, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $122.25. About 2.10M shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 1,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,658 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71M, up from 15,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $187.12. About 5.90M shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Among 31 analysts covering HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. HCA Holdings had 115 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, June 7. Goldman Sachs downgraded HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, December 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Mkt Outperform” rating by Avondale on Tuesday, January 17. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, June 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Bank of America. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HCA in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Thursday, October 19. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $86 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94 million for 11.85 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.15% or 36,000 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Com has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Moreover, Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 79,437 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 137,583 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 49,571 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 92,931 are owned by Pinnacle. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,545 shares. Proshare accumulated 37,855 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 2,105 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Swiss State Bank has 0.14% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 892,022 shares. First Republic Mgmt has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 170,779 shares. 107,083 are owned by Bb&T Limited Co. Brave Warrior Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 3,896 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 1.09% or 41,404 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $15.85 million activity. 6,543 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $849,688 were sold by Englebright Jane D.. 5,196 shares were sold by Cuffe Michael S., worth $709,358. Morrow J William also sold $604,795 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Reiner Deborah M sold $97,648. $1.35M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Perlin Jonathan B. $810,271 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by Wyatt Christopher F..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Washington has 150 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 2.38M shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated owns 2.69 million shares. Sei Invests Communication accumulated 862,632 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 322,133 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 1.06% or 751,504 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.44% or 30,652 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,388 shares. Parnassus Ca has invested 2.65% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.37% or 74,679 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Company, Arizona-based fund reported 18,701 shares. Force Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 25,127 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Company owns 1,617 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Asset Management One Company Ltd owns 1.73 million shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $800.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 7,232 shares to 8,116 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,423 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).