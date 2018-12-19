Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $79.52M, down from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $135.83. About 2.57 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 38.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 38,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.28 million, up from 100,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 139,419 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 44,500 shares to 596,200 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,350 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.55 million activity.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95 million for 147.64 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $14.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 400,000 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $517.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).