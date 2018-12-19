Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Bank Hold Corp (NBHC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.39M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in National Bank Hold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 95,807 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has risen 8.18% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 1,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.05 million, up from 82,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 1.28 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 16/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – AWARDED 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…

Among 8 analysts covering National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. National Bank Holdings Corp had 20 analyst reports since October 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 26 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Friday, August 18. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) on Tuesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating. The stock of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Friday, August 12. Stephens maintained National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) on Friday, April 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by Stephens. The stock of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Wood. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $40 target in Friday, July 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold NBHC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.23% less from 27.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 1 shares. Menta Capital Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 5,413 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 218,370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 1,597 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,163 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System has 43,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc reported 22,404 shares stake. Voya Inv Management Llc reported 12,076 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors has invested 5.89% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Ameritas Partners reported 2,417 shares. 8,960 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 15,348 shares to 267,429 shares, valued at $46.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 9,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,970 shares, and cut its stake in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. $148,955 worth of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) shares were sold by Dean Robert E. Another trade for 15,136 shares valued at $527,786 was sold by LANEY G. TIMOTHY. $373,195 worth of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) was sold by Spring Maria F. $234,497 worth of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) was sold by Bessko Zsolt K.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $13.89 million activity. Tanner Bruce L sold $3.46 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, November 7. $2.35M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was sold by Lavan Maryanne on Wednesday, July 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Investec Asset Management reported 44,534 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested in 851,486 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Com reported 12,116 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 22,600 are owned by Cetera Advisors Limited Company. 1,100 were reported by Hills Bancorp Tru Co. Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 1,248 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 7,420 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associate invested in 10,828 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Opus Cap Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.2% or 2,625 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,272 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 10,448 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 91,621 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 66,947 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.12% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 15,848 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management Company holds 0.01% or 2,635 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 6 with “Hold”. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Monday, January 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $400.0 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 18 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. On Wednesday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, September 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 25.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5,116 shares to 65,278 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,238 shares, and cut its stake in Infineon Technologies Ag.