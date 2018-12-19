Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors decreased its stake in Netapp Inc. (NTAP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors sold 9,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.71M, down from 134,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors who had been investing in Netapp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 3.75 million shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has risen 14.08% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 20.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 23,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01M, down from 116,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 4.13 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $680.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (NASDAQ:COLM) by 14,157 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,603 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 16.03% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CAH’s profit will be $327.73M for 10.48 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.73% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $194,798 activity. 2,890 shares were sold by Giacomin Jon L, worth $150,136 on Monday, August 20.

Among 20 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cardinal Health had 59 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 8 by Needham. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $74.0 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. On Thursday, April 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. Mizuho downgraded Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) rating on Tuesday, January 3. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $79 target. Cowen & Co downgraded Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) on Tuesday, March 15 to “Market Perform” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $77.0 target in Tuesday, August 29 report. The rating was initiated by Tigress Financial on Friday, April 28 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 16 report. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Friday, September 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Art Advsr Lc reported 79,451 shares. Afam holds 24,775 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A accumulated 81 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 3.47M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1.15 million shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 3,713 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 5,750 shares. Natl Asset holds 7,221 shares. Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sector Gamma As has 76,892 shares. Allen Limited has 5,149 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 55,727 shares. Ls Invest Limited Company owns 49,487 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

More important recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “9 Policy Catalysts For Health Care Investors To Watch Before Year’s End – Benzinga”, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 48 analysts covering Netapp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), 21 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Netapp Inc. had 187 analyst reports since August 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 18. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Monday, October 26. As per Thursday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Friday, April 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $7300 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Sell” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Tuesday, December 29. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $91 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, May 24.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 21.18% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $259.43 million for 14.41 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NTAP shares while 193 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 227.19 million shares or 3.60% less from 235.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 212,810 shares. Palo Capital invested in 49,108 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.13 million shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.4% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund reported 4,898 shares. Inc Ca accumulated 6,482 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 990 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt holds 5,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.04% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 7,917 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com invested in 128,284 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has 11,906 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 12,396 are held by Menta Limited Liability. Us Bank De has 45,166 shares. 6,564 were reported by Usa Fincl Portformulas.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NetApp Builds on Its Cloud Leadership in Global Markets – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp (NTAP) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HTZ, NTAP, PTLA – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Evanston Investments Inc Dba Evanston Advisors, which manages about $372.58M and $457.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 59,938 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $16.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 8,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $16.54 million activity. The insider RICHARD HENRI P sold 2,525 shares worth $175,623. REICH JOEL D sold $1.95 million worth of stock.