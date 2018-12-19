Mittleman Brothers Llc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.80 million, up from 248,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 119,943 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 27.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 6.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 21,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 300,603 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.09 million, down from 322,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 5.93 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL – NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPER INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MLN OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 16/04/2018 – Buy or sell Newell Brands, $NWL? @JimCramer warns the current proxy fight has very limited upside; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS

Among 4 analysts covering HB Financial Group (NYSE:KB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HB Financial Group had 4 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, August 30. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 23 to “Overweight”.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $217.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hc2 Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 54,276 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. $2.31 million worth of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was bought by ICAHN BRETT.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 16,065 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 297,842 shares. 22,839 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. 974,608 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Md. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 31,922 are held by Shell Asset Management Company. Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cap World Invsts stated it has 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adirondack Com invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,238 shares. Clearline Cap LP holds 16,176 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.19% or 423,820 shares in its portfolio. Cedar Hill Ltd Liability Co reported 117,910 shares stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 1,334 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 39.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NWL’s profit will be $191.35M for 12.43 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.07% negative EPS growth.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $34.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7,766 shares to 109,441 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 127,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Among 21 analysts covering Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. had 80 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 1 by Wells Fargo. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 26 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Friday, September 8 the stock rating was maintained by Forward View Consulting with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) rating on Sunday, June 3. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $3500 target. As per Monday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, November 2. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, October 1.

