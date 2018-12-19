Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Nxstage Medical Inc (NXTM) by 12.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 40,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 274,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.66M, down from 314,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Nxstage Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 425,219 shares traded. Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has risen 12.62% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXTM News: 13/03/2018 – Seven Unique NxStage Abstracts Presented During the 38th Annual Dialysis Conference; 04/05/2018 – Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys New 4.5% Position in NxStage; 22/03/2018 – NxStage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NxStage Celebrates Fifth Annual National Home Hemodialysis Day; 13/04/2018 – Medisystems Announces US Release of MasterGuard® Plus; 19/03/2018 – FDA: NxStage Medical, Inc.- NxStage PureFlow B Solution – Premixed Dialysate for Hemodialysis with NxStage System One; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 22/04/2018 – DJ NxStage Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXTM)

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Cap (PFLT) by 6.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 35,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 542,956 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.14M, down from 578,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Cap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 116,309 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 9.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Among 9 analysts covering PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PFLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 8.19% more from 7.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of America De owns 13,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs holds 24,959 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 78,252 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd stated it has 8,558 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 86,901 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has 0.19% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Regions Financial reported 600 shares. Yakira Cap Mgmt has invested 0.14% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 10,830 shares. Fincl Consulate holds 0.08% or 11,215 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 42,835 shares. D E Shaw Communication accumulated 36,006 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63M for 9.83 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive.