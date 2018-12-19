Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 6.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 164,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $158.99M, down from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 985,769 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 11.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.76M, down from 66,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $108.84. About 497,498 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $136; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia owns 3,292 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 672,532 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Services Corp reported 0.01% stake. Conning stated it has 6,353 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 217,189 shares. 77,442 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 23,634 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 13.29M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 67,436 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.13% or 7,481 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.04% or 479,669 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2.01% or 102,843 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Co invested 1.59% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Covington Mgmt has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 85,000 shares to 131,900 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 189,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Healthcare Inc (SKH).

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, August 21 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, April 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 7. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, March 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 8 by Robert W. Baird. Bernstein downgraded the shares of MAR in report on Thursday, November 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 4. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 9 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.59 million for 19.44 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assetmark holds 869 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn New York holds 0.06% or 3,468 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.03% or 79,129 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Lc owns 0.08% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 22,338 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs, Illinois-based fund reported 428,758 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability owns 205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 68,917 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Founders Financial Securities holds 150,901 shares. The California-based Eqis Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 28,364 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 94,270 shares. Mark Asset Management Corp owns 0.13% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,879 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 28,694 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $6.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Gp Lp by 211,823 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $39.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP) by 70,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Fnb Corporation (NYSE:FNB).