Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 521,396 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.88M, down from 532,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 14.17 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) by 16.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 10,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,855 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.54M, down from 62,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 15.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 24.59 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 18 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 12 by SunTrust. As per Monday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Axiom Capital. As per Wednesday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Brean Capital. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Bank of America. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, September 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, October 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Uxin Stock Soared Thursday – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Alibabaâ€™s Jack Ma â€” Asiaâ€™s richest man â€” is a communist, Chinese media reveals – MarketWatch” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “6 Things You Should Know About Mogu’s IPO – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Still Early To Buy Snap – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/20/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa: Money For Nothing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $374.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 17,187 shares to 43,287 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc Sp Adr A (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Results Were In Line With Expectations – Citi – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Corporation (ORCL) CEO Safra Catz and Mark Hurd on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: At An Inflection Point? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 8,001 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). M Holdings Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 9,473 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP owns 41,346 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Assets Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0.62% stake. Fiduciary Tru Company stated it has 0.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Co stated it has 3,140 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 360,395 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Kistler holds 0.15% or 7,210 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ww Asset Management Inc stated it has 180,353 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 108,639 shares.