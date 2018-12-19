Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 10.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 40,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,505 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.93 million, up from 374,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 7.20 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm reshuffles leadership in takeover battle; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS FOLLOWING ISSUANCE BY CFIUS OF INTERIM ORDER, BROADCOM TOOK A SERIES OF ACTIONS VIOLATING THE ORDER; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 43.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 58,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,903 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75M, down from 133,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 169,393 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 1.90% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.51 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.69, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PEGA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 31.79 million shares or 5.02% more from 30.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 4,605 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 75,903 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 16,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 498,984 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Lpl Lc reported 3,832 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 185,272 shares. 1,248 were accumulated by Sei. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 1,875 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 19,007 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.02% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 9,243 shares. Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 320 shares.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.11 per share. PEGA’s profit will be $13.38 million for 68.76 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -230.77% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Pegasystems had 20 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Monday, November 14 to “Neutral”. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 26 by Benchmark. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, June 6. Benchmark maintained Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on Wednesday, October 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Wedbush. DA Davidson initiated it with “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Thursday, April 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, January 26. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Wednesday, December 21 report. Mitsubishi UFJ maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 10 report.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 15,061 shares to 164,861 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 17,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $2.31 million activity. JONES RICHARD H sold $192,000 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold $25,591 worth of stock or 403 shares. Shares for $18,795 were sold by WEBER LARRY on Monday, August 27. $80,100 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was sold by STILLWELL KENNETH. $316,450 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was sold by PYLE MICHAEL R on Tuesday, September 4.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $15.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Coast Oil Tr (NYSE:ROYT) by 333,293 shares to 11,604 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 22,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,065 shares, and cut its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, November 8. RBC Capital Markets maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Friday, May 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 23 by Brean Capital. On Thursday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Market Perform”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65.0 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, April 19. Susquehanna maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. Rosenberg Donald J also sold $524,895 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, December 13. 853 shares were sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H, worth $54,166.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 1,200 shares. Burney owns 13,093 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc owns 52,251 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 182,174 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Da Davidson And has 0.58% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 452,898 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Macquarie Group holds 0.04% or 346,033 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hamel Assoc holds 0.87% or 27,953 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,385 shares. First American Financial Bank holds 26,116 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Caprock holds 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,860 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).