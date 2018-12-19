Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 22.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 193,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.69 million, up from 157,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 82,256 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 7.61% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 02/04/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its U.S. subsidiary Promius Pharma announce the filing of an NDA for its migraine candidate; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 6.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 6,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 101,570 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.28M, down from 108,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.88. About 7.54 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, October 12 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, October 20. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Vetr on Monday, August 24 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 30 by Nomura.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 15.44 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fulton Bancshares Na owns 45,075 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested in 6,793 shares. Frontier Management has invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 0.37% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 16,392 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 2,998 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation accumulated 52,467 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr owns 34,483 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2.66 million are held by Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd. Spectrum Gru has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Utah Retirement has 0.46% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alps Inc has 0.34% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 628,057 shares. First City Cap reported 11,733 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 287,626 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 971 shares to 2,197 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Among 7 analysts covering Dr. Reddy’s (NYSE:RDY), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Dr. Reddy’s had 9 analyst reports since November 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) on Wednesday, December 2 with “Sell” rating. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 27 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, November 1. The stock of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 21. On Friday, September 1 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”. CLSA downgraded the shares of RDY in report on Friday, July 28 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by HSBC. As per Tuesday, November 10, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup.