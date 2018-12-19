Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,796 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $489,000, down from 12,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 15.81M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CERTAIN PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITIES TO BE USED IN PART BY UNIT TO FINANCE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend to 62c Vs. 57c; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – ON MARCH 9, CO PETITIONED THE SINGAPORE COURT TO ORDER CONVENING OF SPECIAL MEETING TO APPROVE THE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 8,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.64 million, down from 27,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 21.35 million shares traded or 55.04% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. $6.10M worth of stock was sold by AMON CRISTIANO R on Wednesday, October 10. Shares for $87,985 were sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Monday, August 27.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Qualcomm Inc. had 170 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, September 4 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Friday, July 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Bernstein. The stock has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Monday, August 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Monday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 21 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Thursday, April 26. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $5600 target. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 23. As per Wednesday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Peoples Financial Services Corp, which manages about $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,190 shares to 30,668 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevrontexaco Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.40 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 347,300 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba stated it has 6,068 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 370 shares. Cleararc stated it has 49,631 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Tru Department Mb Retail Bank N A owns 100 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn holds 1.92M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Corp reported 2,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 253,424 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Liability has 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legacy Private holds 3,371 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Lc reported 0.01% stake. Papp L Roy Associates stated it has 27,230 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 448,072 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,370 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, February 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Friday, January 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. As per Tuesday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, June 2 to “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, April 22 report. Howard Weil upgraded the stock to “Sector Outperform” rating in Monday, June 5 report. On Wednesday, January 10 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Botty Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 11,530 shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has 174,872 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns has 21,679 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 19,588 shares. Family Firm holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,853 shares. 21,831 were reported by Chilton Invest Comm Lc. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 8,459 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York reported 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weatherstone Mngmt holds 0.46% or 7,112 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il, Illinois-based fund reported 552,914 shares. Agf Investments America Incorporated holds 34,006 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 15,857 were accumulated by Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2.49% stake. Cap Planning Lc holds 0.52% or 19,031 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel invested in 0.44% or 6,150 shares.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. Verity John R sold $1.22 million worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Tuesday, December 11. Rosenthal David S sold 7,562 shares worth $614,337. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. Shares for $214,914 were sold by Hansen Neil A. Shares for $757,284 were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.