Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 11.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 25,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 205,598 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.49M, down from 231,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 725,904 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 2.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,086 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.99 million, up from 89,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $142. About 1.05 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 24. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 29. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bernstein maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, October 27.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 41.87% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.03 per share. RTN’s profit will be $819.55 million for 14.52 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Raytheon, S&P Global, Teledyne Technologies, Nordstrom, Charles River Laboratories International, and US Silica â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Standard Missile-3 Block IIA destroys target in first intercept from land – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Option Traders Play Defense Amid Trump Budget Buzz – Schaeffers Research” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: Price Is Lower Despite Less Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilltop holds 2,903 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 435,818 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Com reported 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Ltd has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nwq Inv Com Lc accumulated 158,203 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Tru invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company owns 16,471 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 4,282 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 75,510 shares. 650 are owned by Psagot Invest House. Callahan Ltd Com owns 3,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 5,845 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,584 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 25,643 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co owns 1,284 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 28,697 shares to 856,723 shares, valued at $71.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 181,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital City Com Fl stated it has 26,842 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 4,545 shares. Caprock Gp Inc invested in 0.12% or 3,677 shares. Covington Mgmt has 1.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,723 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 50,265 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 739,913 shares. 1.36 million were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Kames Cap Public Llc holds 13,609 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). American Bank holds 1.71% or 36,504 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 3,126 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,197 shares. Fifth Third State Bank stated it has 0.53% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.44% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 373,930 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 20 to “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 8 by Stephens. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 24 report. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Scotia Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, June 20. Scotia Capital has “Sector Perform” rating and $88 target. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 20. Barclays Capital downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, October 5. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $92 target.