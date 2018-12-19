Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 26.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 11,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,417 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.05M, up from 42,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.13. About 350,311 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Forest Products (RFP) by 6.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 322,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.00 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.81M, down from 5.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Resolute Forest Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 88,437 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has risen 38.81% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-022-C-2018(P); 10/04/2018 – St Louis County: Records Acquisition Services – RFP 2018-19-TP; 14/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products To Invest Over C$52M in Its Saint-Felicien Pulp Mill in Quebec; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE 4-YR PACT WITH UNIFOR; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – Dynamic Energy Awarded One-Third of MA SMART Program’s RFP; 10/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Resolute Forest Products 1Q EPS 11c; 27/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-019-2018 (C); 14/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC – INVESTMENTS AT SAINT-FÉLICIEN EXPECTED TO INCREASE AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 76 METRIC TONS

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern rides out Q2 headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “All Aboard Kansas City Southern? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Railroad poised for trade-deal fueled growth – Barron’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2018.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $917.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversif by 21,880 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Short Russell2000 by 13,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,262 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB).

Among 26 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 101 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, June 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Monday, October 19 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Susquehanna. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Friday, November 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $109.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KSU in report on Monday, October 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 19. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10500 target in Friday, July 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold KSU shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 379,106 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp reported 12,935 shares stake. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 12,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 310,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins Company invested in 0.06% or 5,158 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 14,269 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 946 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 150 are owned by Girard Prtnrs Ltd. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh owns 9,015 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability reported 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 0% or 6,700 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has 1,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $739,033 activity. 5,442 shares were sold by Upchurch Michael W, worth $635,465. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $102,680 was bought by Maier Henry J. 1,000 shares were sold by Cordova Lu M, worth $118,925.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) by 1.31M shares to 10.97M shares, valued at $30.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamos Gold by 320,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO).

Among 4 analysts covering Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Resolute Forest Products had 22 analyst reports since October 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, April 12 report. As per Thursday, January 5, the company rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 23 by Scotia Capital. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 5 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Scotia Capital on Wednesday, January 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 19. The rating was maintained by TD Securities with “Sell” on Friday, October 13. The rating was upgraded by IBC on Friday, November 3 to “Outperformer”.