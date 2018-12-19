Piermont Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Heartland Financial Usa Inc. (HTLF) by 16.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piermont Capital Management Llc bought 6,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54 million, up from 37,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piermont Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heartland Financial Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 21,815 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 3.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q Net $23.3M; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Heartland Financial 1Q EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Current CEO Lynn B. Fuller Will Remain as Operating Executive Chmn; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 2.80M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95M for 147.04 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

