Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 973.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 1,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,610 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $378,000, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $201.41. About 3.25M shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Sap Sponsored Adr (SAP) by 96.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 125,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $481,000, down from 129,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Sap Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 824,157 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has declined 9.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 13/04/2018 – SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Riess; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video); 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 21/03/2018 – Saluting Putin May Sap Trump’s Mueller Fight: Balance of Power; 10/04/2018 – Digital Procurement Takes Flight; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HRG (SPB) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco Sales Rocket Higher in November – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costco -4% on margin anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax (CFX) Gains From Buyouts, High Costs Remain a Drag – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 89,516 shares to 184,128 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunlands Online Ed Group by 277,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nexus Investment invested in 0.07% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability has 1.27% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 48,341 shares. 10,738 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership reported 14,950 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability reported 3,100 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Renaissance Investment Group Ltd invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Washington Tru Savings Bank accumulated 47,613 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 1.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cibc Bancshares Usa stated it has 1,215 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot reported 5,435 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 119,897 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 59,965 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.48% or 198,800 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, December 9. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 9 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, September 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $178 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett on Friday, January 12. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 6 report. On Friday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Monday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, December 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $202.0 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 30 by Deutsche Bank.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. JELINEK W CRAIG also sold $5.03 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. Murphy James P. sold $3.29M worth of stock or 15,000 shares. LIBENSON RICHARD M also sold $458,976 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. $1.49M worth of stock was sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. On Tuesday, October 30 GALANTI RICHARD A sold $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 4,163 shares. 3,000 shares were sold by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $625,260.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Americans Prefer to Buy from Socially Conscious Companies This Holiday Shopping Season, SAP Study Finds – PRNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP: Ignore Near-Term Earnings Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “This Plunge in Adobe Stock Is Your Buying Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SAP AG (NYSE:SAP) – SAP Unveils New Predictive Fleet Maintenance Software – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Why Docusign’s Stock Price Looks Set to Soar – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, down 16.15% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.92 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.94 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.41% EPS growth.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $749.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 3,780 shares to 154,827 shares, valued at $14.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.