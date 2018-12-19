Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 50.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 2.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.77M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.48M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 3.87 million shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 18.55% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 03/04/2018 – Sallie Mae Offers Competitive Financing for Law Students Preparing for the Bar; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $2.0 BLN, UP 7 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 and Sallie Mae Host 5K Race to Help Fund College Scholarships; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ SLM Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLM); 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – BELIEVE SLM CORP’S SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED” AND “REPRESENTED AN ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae: Private Education Loan Originations Up 7% From Yr-Ago to $2B

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 139.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 68,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.64 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44 million shares traded or 868.08% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Collins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COL); 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Investigating Circumstances Surrounding Employee’s Submission of Certain Expense Reports for Customer Entertainment, Gifts; 06/04/2018 – Rockwell Collins to Issue Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on April 27; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 22/03/2018 – AIR TAHITI NUI – PHASING OUT OF CO’S CURRENT AIRBUS A340-300 FLEET TO COMMENCE IN NOV, BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SLM shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 434.98 million shares or 1.29% more from 429.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 664,766 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Brinker Cap Inc invested in 16,389 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). 13D Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.5% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 1.14 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Svcs has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Bailard owns 0.03% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 38,400 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc has 0.57% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 32.26M shares. Valueact Limited Partnership owns 4.3% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 39.18 million shares. C M Bidwell And Associates holds 0% or 139 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 525,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 418,287 shares. Ci Invs holds 6.77M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 267,050 shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 380,800 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $114.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 31,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,779 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 135,435 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested 0% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited reported 3,378 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 19,335 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp stated it has 0.18% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.1% or 48,927 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 12,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 139 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. Yakira Cap Management reported 281,726 shares stake. Halcyon Management Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 362,103 shares. Longfellow Inv Management Company Ltd Company owns 68,600 shares. Jefferies Inc stated it has 126,654 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 66 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 944,609 are owned by D E Shaw & Inc.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $401.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Platinum Eagle Acquisitin Co by 72,711 shares to 474,069 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Madison Corp by 57,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603,523 shares, and cut its stake in Leo Holdings Corp.

