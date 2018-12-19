Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 7,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,872 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15 million, down from 224,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 9.80M shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/03/2018 Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Morgan Stump; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs 1, Afms 6 Morgan Stanley Cap I Tr 2013-WLSR Rtgs; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/05/2018 – ITALY 10-YR GOVT BOND YIELD OVER 2.4 PCT COULD TRIGGER CONTAGION EFFECT VIA BANKS’ BTP HOLDINGS- MORGAN STANLEY; 08/05/2018 – Fusion Completes Private Placement of Common Stk Led by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners; 19/03/2018 – THE SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 475 FROM SFR 415; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOCHEM TAPS BOC INTERNATIONAL, CLSA AND MORGAN STANLEY AS JOINT SPONSORS FOR HONG KONG IPO OF KEY OIL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Dan Morgan To Join Bills’ Front Office; 18/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Steele Creek 2016-1 $284.25m CLO Reset via MS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 83.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,736 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $424,000, down from 58,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 3.82M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 111,216 shares to 913,914 shares, valued at $53.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd A D R (NYSE:HMC) by 11,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd A D R (NASDAQ:NICE).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72B for 9.98 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Fincl Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.22% or 121,495 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 14,060 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 29,966 shares. Park National Oh reported 6,066 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund owns 25,049 shares. Argi Inv Ser Llc reported 14,704 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns, a Ohio-based fund reported 52,865 shares. Kessler Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moody Bancshares Division has invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.61% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bluecrest Cap, a Guernsey-based fund reported 61,428 shares. Eagle Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.84% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 11.50M shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 0.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 188,854 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Wednesday, February 3 to “Underweight”. On Tuesday, December 1 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy”. S&P Research downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, October 20 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, January 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, October 17. The company was maintained on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, July 19. As per Monday, October 9, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, Fortive and Morgan Stanley – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Firm with ties to famous financial family chases talent and wealth in S.F. – San Francisco Business Times” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) call put ratio 1 call to 9.4 puts with focus on December 38, 38.50 and 39 calls – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 59 investors sold SO shares while 336 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 556.48 million shares or 1.25% less from 563.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 40,437 shares. Altfest L J And Company holds 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 6,334 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Atlas Browninc invested in 8,391 shares. Putnam Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,863 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,597 shares. Hills State Bank reported 6,019 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability owns 16,661 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc invested in 0.11% or 8,466 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0.17% or 388,487 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 10,236 shares. 1,858 are held by Whittier. Salem Capital Mngmt Inc has 4,750 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Among 20 analysts covering The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. The Southern Company had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Tuesday, October 17. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target. SunTrust maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Wednesday, October 18. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $52.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Monday, October 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 10. SunTrust maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Tuesday, December 26. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $50.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SO in report on Tuesday, February 27 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 28 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Thursday, December 6. SunTrust maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Tuesday, January 16. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $47.0 target.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. Greene Kimberly S – had sold 15,000 shares worth $705,450. 9,000 shares valued at $428,207 were sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, December 4. 16,371 shares were sold by WOMACK CHRISTOPHER C, worth $776,025 on Thursday, August 16.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 11,440 shares to 293,759 shares, valued at $15.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 13,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NIO: Is ES6 The Game Changer? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 High-Yield Safety Stocks to Buy for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on November 20, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Southern Co. (SO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If Warren Buffett Loves Wells Fargo So Much, Why Is He Selling the Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy fails to shine in JD Power survey of business customer satisfaction – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.