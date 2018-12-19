Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 89.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 79,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $600,000, down from 89,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 1.43 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 18.85% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS TO MAKE SURE ALL PASSENGERS ON THEIR WAY; 18/04/2018 – Miami Herald: #BREAKING: A bird strike forces a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, one day after; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Still Expects to Outperform Industry With Strong 1Q Margins; 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 17/04/2018 – Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net Margin 9.4%

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anchor Bancorp Wa (ANCB) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 167,113 shares of the banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.73 million, down from 179,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anchor Bancorp Wa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 270 shares traded. Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ANCB News: 31/05/2018 – Anchor Loans Expands into New Markets; Now Serving 47 Markets Nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Anchor Bancorp 3Q EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anchor Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANCB); 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 02/04/2018 WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.53, from 0.33 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ANCB shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 528,389 shares or 18.37% more from 446,379 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.04% in Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co reported 0.08% in Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB). Moreover, Yakira Cap Inc has 0.9% invested in Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB). Vanguard Group invested in 73,900 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt invested in 11,210 shares. 21,600 were reported by Renaissance Technologies. Teton stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB). Blackrock Inc owns 0% invested in Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) for 1,006 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 33,348 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 8,481 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) for 1,400 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 20,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 9,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 19, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “EXCLUSIVE: After proxy battle, another investor asks Anchor Bank holding company to sell – Puget Sound Business Journal (Seattle)” published on July 13, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Activist Shaking Things Up At Anchor Bancorp, Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2015. More interesting news about Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FS Bancorp, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp Agree to Merge in a Transaction Valued at Approximately $77 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “A Unique 7-Pronged Approach to Screening Stocks – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: January 19, 2016.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $527.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Andeavor by 102,312 shares to 121,962 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tortoise Mlp Fd Inc (NTG) by 97,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL).

Among 2 analysts covering Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anchor Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2600 target in Monday, June 26 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $463,688 activity. $50,042 worth of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) was sold by MONTFORD JOHN T on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 46 investors sold LUV shares while 256 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 424.82 million shares or 0.25% more from 423.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc owns 92,566 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru Bancshares stated it has 3,165 shares. British Columbia Inv invested in 44,817 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Trust Advisors invested in 12,777 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Hartford Financial accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 0.12% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Raymond James Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 28,497 shares. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 15,120 shares. First Personal Finance Services stated it has 294 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 8,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Patten Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 210 shares. Financial Advisory Serv stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Among 24 analysts covering Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Southwest Airlines Co. had 96 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, June 1 report. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 28. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Thursday, September 27 with “In-Line”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Tuesday, August 18. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, January 7. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, November 22. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Friday, April 28. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by J.P. Morgan.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $655.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,621 shares to 209,114 shares, valued at $23.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 37.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LUV’s profit will be $596.04M for 11.71 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.85% negative EPS growth.