Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Trust Inc (STWD) by 9.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,573 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.86 million, down from 353,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 802,522 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 23,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.38 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.97. About 7.92 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.55 per share. STWD’s profit will be $145.98M for 10.12 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.92% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy This Top-Notch Commercial Mortgage REIT For Its Solid 9.2%-Yield – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Doubled Down On This Top-Shelf 8.8%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starwood Property Trust: Strong Q1 Results And Cheap Valuation Scream For A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2018. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Not Buy This 8.7%-Yielding Commercial Mortgage REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Where’s The Love For Starwood Property Trust? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2018.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $693.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.50M shares, and cut its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC cuts Nvidia target on SoftBank report – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New NVIDIA Research Creates Interactive Worlds with AI – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LE, NVDA, LSI – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Alphabet, Nvidia lead bounce in tech stocks after investors fled the sector last week – CNBC” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Let the Bitter Taste in Nvidia Stock Discourage You – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

