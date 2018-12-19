Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 2.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 119.40 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.81B, down from 122.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.87M shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 32.86% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Lilly researcher will lead government agency studying addiction treatments; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 22/04/2018 – Big day for $LLY tomorrow. Big day for several biotechs; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 04/04/2018 – TERNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DEVELOPMENT OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS WILL FOCUS ON REGULATORY APPROVAL IN CHINA AND ADDITIONAL GLOBAL MARKETS; 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 267.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 8,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,630 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 861,617 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 12.45% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold TSS shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Synovus invested in 19.62% or 12.57 million shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 20,346 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt invested in 0.19% or 868,058 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 27,752 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.07% or 27,008 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com invested in 0% or 35,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Calamos Advisors Llc invested in 228,176 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Colonial Advisors invested in 12,445 shares or 0.23% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 633,924 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 18,800 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 9,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 4,994 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $500.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 59,499 shares to 132,901 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard I Ftse All (VEU) by 24,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,699 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Etf (OEF).

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $495,891 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold LLY shares while 399 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 794.28 million shares or 1.80% less from 808.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division has 0.71% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 49,456 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hillsdale invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Kirr Marbach And Ltd Llc In holds 7,033 shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Bennicas And Associate stated it has 1.51% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Commerce Llp has invested 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 4,197 are held by Community Savings Bank Na. Vision Cap Mgmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 6,996 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il stated it has 16,205 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 153,124 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Com. Hollencrest Mgmt has 6,051 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 20,152 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 19.30% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.34B for 19.98 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.16% negative EPS growth.

Since July 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 29 sales for $384.57 million activity. The insider TAI JACKSON P bought $206,437. Zulueta Alfonso G also sold $637,830 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares. Zakrowski Donald A sold 600 shares worth $63,342. O’Neill Myles sold $2.82 million worth of stock.

