Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 23.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton analyzed 2,735 shares as the company's stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17M, down from 11,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 1.24M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 9.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,933 shares as the company's stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,202 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99M, up from 41,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 5.04 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Among 17 analysts covering Travelers (NYSE:TRV), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Travelers had 68 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, April 16 with “Hold”. Goldman Sachs maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) rating on Tuesday, April 26. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $117 target. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, January 6 by Atlantic Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 17 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, January 27 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.18 million for 10.23 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Eq (HEDJ) by 5,510 shares to 62,112 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).