Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Tronox Ltd (TROX) by 4.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 79,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.31M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 1.88 million shares traded. Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has declined 64.66% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox Enters Option Agreement To Acquire Majority Of Advanced Metal Industries Co. Jazan Slagger Operations; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Tronox Receives Statement of Objections from the European Commission Regarding the Cristal TiO2 Acquisition Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 21/03/2018 – Tronox Enters into Purchase Agreement to Sell Electrolytic Operations; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX CITES CRISTAL TIO2 PURCHASE PACT

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.60 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 67.64M shares traded or 84.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nexus Mgmt stated it has 4.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Financial Corporation invested in 4.15% or 932,950 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has 121 shares. Alexandria Capital Lc owns 1.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 77,981 shares. Palisade Ltd Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saba Capital Management Lp has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 12.01M are owned by Swedbank. Efg Asset (Americas) has invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 674,372 shares. 9,905 are held by Shine Advisory Serv. Winslow Cap Ltd invested in 11.73M shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome holds 6.50M shares or 11.75% of its portfolio. Wafra holds 2.2% or 562,980 shares.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 7 report. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 16 by Canaccord Genuity. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, October 23.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Hood Amy also sold $13.09 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $422,000 was made by Capossela Christopher C on Monday, December 10. The insider BROD FRANK H sold $214,363.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $361.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 7,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 71,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold TROX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 81.90 million shares or 2.86% less from 84.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 54,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt Inc holds 56,358 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Credit Invs Limited Company reported 213,872 shares stake. Daiwa Securities Gp reported 3,600 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 90,770 shares. Hbk Investments Lp, Texas-based fund reported 361,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX). Guggenheim Limited Co holds 24,787 shares. Gruss Cap Management LP owns 700,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 392,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) for 67,045 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 87,708 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 149,007 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 10,636 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $433,003 activity. QUINN JEFFRY N bought 25,000 shares worth $180,250. $150,066 worth of stock was bought by Carlson Timothy C on Tuesday, December 11. $50,765 worth of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) was bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. $28,272 worth of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) was bought by van Niekerk Willem Hendrik.

Among 11 analysts covering Tronox (NYSE:TROX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Tronox had 27 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 6. The stock of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, December 14. Alembic maintained the shares of TROX in report on Monday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of TROX in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 5 by Alembic. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 7. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, October 13 by UBS. The company was initiated on Tuesday, October 24 by J.P. Morgan. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Tuesday, August 8 report. The stock of Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by BMO Capital Markets.