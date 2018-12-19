Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 42.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 3.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.05 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.51M, up from 8.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 1.52 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has declined 8.17% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 22.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03M, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 2.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS

Among 11 analysts covering Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Avon Products Inc. had 36 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, November 2. DA Davidson upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $3.5 target in Monday, September 24 report. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, June 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 31 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT given on Friday, December 18. The stock of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 24. The stock of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of AVP in report on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3.0 target in Thursday, September 7 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 27 investors sold AVP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 321.11 million shares or 4.73% less from 337.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 20,000 were reported by Huntington State Bank. Ameriprise Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). The California-based Lonestar Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 266 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.02% or 113,389 shares. Spark Inv Ltd holds 0.08% or 636,200 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 40,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 2.36M shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 350 shares. Shah Capital holds 9.34% or 9.48M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 10.94M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 131,068 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 26,643 shares in its portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $255.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 224,100 shares to 393,300 shares, valued at $66.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bovie Medical Corp (NYSEMKT:BVX) by 242,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $909,650 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boltwood Mngmt has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 1.45% or 100,232 shares in its portfolio. 3,200 were accumulated by Camarda Financial Advisors. Old Republic Intl holds 1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 294,000 shares. Vestor Ltd Liability Co has 767 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 1.07% or 953,260 shares. First Republic Mngmt reported 199,623 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. King Wealth has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 572,843 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Montana-based Davidson has invested 1.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 286,002 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 8.37M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Whitnell & Company accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voloridge Investment Lc reported 192,919 shares stake. 2,500 are held by Harvey Capital Mngmt.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. On Wednesday, August 22 Willis George sold $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,312 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. United Parcel Service had 91 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of UPS in report on Friday, February 23 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. UBS maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, October 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 14. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Thursday, October 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Monday, January 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $145.0 target. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 20 by Edward Jones. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Loop Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of UPS in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating.