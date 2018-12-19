Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 5.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 10,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.88M, down from 199,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 557,077 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 49.73% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, down from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $116.34. About 3.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Another trade for 14,255 shares valued at $1.94 million was made by Gill Charles D on Thursday, July 26.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: United Tech ‘far from broken’ – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Rockwell Collins Stock Popped 9% – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $369.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yld Corp E (HYG) by 5,562 shares to 85,983 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 4,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 158,145 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Qci Asset Ny holds 3,267 shares. Moore Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors reported 1,107 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,285 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% stake. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department owns 29,051 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Barr E S And owns 6,620 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Amg Natl Trust Financial Bank invested in 6,989 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 29,192 shares. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 4,127 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 1,686 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 38,602 shares. Saratoga Research And Investment has 6.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 682,071 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, October 10 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Tuesday, January 30. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, January 5. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, November 16. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, September 19. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 31. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 5 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, January 8. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 13 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 18.89 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 14,600 shares to 86,261 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Street’s Reaction To Salesforce’s Big Q3 Beat (NYSE:CRM) – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BIG Lots -7.6% on earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Needed Some Pretend Traders – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 26 investors sold BIG shares while 99 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.96 million shares or 3.03% less from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burney owns 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 4,814 shares. 13,508 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Sei Invests Communications holds 164,892 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 138,800 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 6,167 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 2.57 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 25,371 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 52,133 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 203,426 shares. 5,891 are held by Profund Advisors Ltd. Ftb Advsr owns 373 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrepid Capital Mngmt owns 15,360 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 578,481 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity. Bachmann Lisa M sold $1.95 million worth of stock.