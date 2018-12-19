Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 37.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 4,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,744 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $595,000, down from 10,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 2.15M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (Put) (VGR) by 388.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 72,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,900 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.25M, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 1.90M shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 48.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.77, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold VGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 67.25 million shares or 4.88% more from 64.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,825 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 681,867 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.03% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Citigroup Inc holds 4,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd reported 1,044 shares stake. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 138 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.02% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). 1.36M are owned by Advsrs Asset. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 46,253 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap invested in 75,313 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 40,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 24,784 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors accumulated 129,884 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 1,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $39.46 million activity. FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL sold 626,250 shares worth $7.79M.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $452.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc (Put) by 13,200 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (Put) (NYSE:NYT) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $60 target in Friday, November 23 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of TGT in report on Tuesday, January 9 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 18 with “Neutral”. Vetr upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.97M for 10.74 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.